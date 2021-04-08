RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

