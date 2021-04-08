Rari Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.31 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.87 or 0.00022612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $112.16 million and $4.31 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00629790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,751 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

