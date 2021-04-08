Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $123.78 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $14.20 or 0.00024401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00637791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,751 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

