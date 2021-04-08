Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $34.07 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Rarible has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $29.14 million and $9.82 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $34.07 or 0.00058544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00637750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.