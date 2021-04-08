Ratecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Ratecoin has a market cap of $71,130.72 and $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

