Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $14.14 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $301,951.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 140.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,120.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.18 or 0.03567058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00387637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $635.17 or 0.01092857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.87 or 0.00462604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.00418344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00033078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00312117 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,487,570,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.