Ravencoin Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $157.78 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00261572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,513,135,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

