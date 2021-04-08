Raydium Market Capitalization Achieves $248.69 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $248.69 million and $7.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00015944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,344.56 or 0.99940755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00706430 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,718,514 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

