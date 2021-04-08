Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.16 billion and a PE ratio of -106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

