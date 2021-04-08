Raymond James Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNV. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$187.20.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$165.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$165.48. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

