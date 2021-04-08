Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

