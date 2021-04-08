Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$75.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.12. The stock has a market cap of C$18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$62.95 and a 12-month high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,391,888.22. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Insiders purchased a total of 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 over the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

