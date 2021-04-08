Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

