Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

FNV opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $103.39 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

