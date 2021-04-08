Raymond James Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Target Price to C$59.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

RBA traded down C$0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$52.78 and a one year high of C$101.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 49.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.35.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

