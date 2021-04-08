Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

ABX opened at C$26.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

