Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

This table compares Exantas Capital and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital -347.93% 8.10% 1.61% Rayonier 5.14% 2.29% 1.17%

Exantas Capital has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exantas Capital and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rayonier 0 3 0 0 2.00

Exantas Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.19%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.47%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Exantas Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exantas Capital and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital $61.15 million 8.31 $35.97 million $1.00 15.83 Rayonier $711.60 million 6.61 $59.10 million $0.46 74.17

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital. Exantas Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Exantas Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Exantas Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exantas Capital beats Rayonier on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.