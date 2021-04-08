Realio Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $309,201.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $309,201.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00264524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.00787917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,809.19 or 0.99237984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00708023 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

