Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/7/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “
- 3/30/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “
- 3/29/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “
- 3/18/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/8/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “
- 2/12/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $15.43.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
