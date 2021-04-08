Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stratec (SBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stratec (ETR: SBS):

4/7/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Stratec was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Stratec was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stratec was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stratec was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Stratec was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stratec stock traded down €5.60 ($6.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €110.40 ($129.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Stratec SE has a 52-week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 52-week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.28.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

