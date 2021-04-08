Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AGF Management (AGF.B)

AGF Management (TSE: AGF.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – AGF Management had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 409,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$524.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.31. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.82.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

