Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pfizer (PFE)

4/7/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

