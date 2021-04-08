Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,639 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.30% of Red Rock Resorts worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.