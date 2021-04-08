Red Wave Investments LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.