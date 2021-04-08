Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,058.14 or 1.00185363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00100439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005392 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

