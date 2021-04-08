RedFOX Labs Trading 24.8% Higher This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $441.96 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.52 or 0.00315691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00125412 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 122% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

