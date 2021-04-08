Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.70. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,989,000 after buying an additional 201,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

