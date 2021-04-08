Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Renault has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.