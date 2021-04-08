Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Hits $238.29 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $238.29 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00639512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083074 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,197,394 coins and its circulating supply is 153,196,429 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

