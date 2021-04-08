ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.89

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.89 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.59). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 46,829 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.33.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

