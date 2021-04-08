Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 7.3%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 3,088,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,250,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.40 ($0.65).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £424.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Renewi Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

