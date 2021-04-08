Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Repligen worth $29,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $201.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.52 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.31.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,022 shares of company stock worth $8,982,858. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

