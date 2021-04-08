REPO Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $173,337.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00265770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.00801442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 0.99685888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00711688 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

