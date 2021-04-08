Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

DY opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

