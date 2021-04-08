Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Champion Iron Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$329.80 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

