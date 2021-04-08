Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

