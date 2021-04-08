Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 676,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Get G-III Apparel Group Ltd alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.