Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Smartsheet (SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2021 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/17/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00.

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,620. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,181. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

