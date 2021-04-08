Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF):

4/8/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

4/8/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.75.

3/23/2021 – WisdomTree Investments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

3/23/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

3/17/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

3/16/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

3/10/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

3/9/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

3/4/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

3/3/2021 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

WETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,674. The firm has a market cap of $964.82 million, a PE ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get WisdomTree Investments Inc alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 309,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.