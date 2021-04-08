Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

