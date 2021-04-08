Research Analysts Set Expectations for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.24 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,466,793. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $2,369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.