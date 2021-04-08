Research Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $154.19 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

