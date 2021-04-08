Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 8th (AAF, AC, ACH, ADUS, AGRO, AMCR, AML, AMNB, ANET, APDN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 8th:

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $359.00 target price on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £102 ($133.26) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $244.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $222.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

