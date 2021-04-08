Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 8th (ADBE, AMZN, ENV, EOLS, EXFO, GERN, NEWR, OKTA, UEC, USAU)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 8th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3,700.00 target price on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.