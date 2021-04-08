Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

4/6/2021 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,330.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

4/1/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,025.00.

3/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $2,500.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,525.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,250.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,271.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,812.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

