Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Continental Resources (CLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR):

3/30/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/23/2021 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Continental Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Continental Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

3/9/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $22.00.

3/4/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

2/22/2021 – Continental Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/18/2021 – Continental Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CLR traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,617. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Get Continental Resources Inc alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.