Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

