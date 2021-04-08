Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $351.64

Restore plc (LON:RST) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.64 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 373 ($4.87). Restore shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 118,339 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £464.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

