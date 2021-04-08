Revain Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Revain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $4.40 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00634030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.