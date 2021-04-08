Reviewing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67% Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66%

Vaxart has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $9.86 million 67.72 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -6.59 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -19.89

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vaxart and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.55%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.83%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Vaxart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

